5 hours ago

Head coach of the Black Queen Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo has named her starting line up to face the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team is seeking redemption from a 2-0 defeat in Lagos-Nigeria on Wednesday in the AWCON 2022 qualifier.

Uche Kanu's first half brace was enough to give the Super Falcons a comfortable win in Lagos-Nigeria in the first leg.

This encounter between Ghana and Nigeria will kick off at 1600hrs GMT on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Accra Sports stadium.

STARTING XI BELOW: