1 hour ago

Self-acclaimed corruption fighter, Kennedy Agyapong, has launched an attack on the person he claims will soon be named running mate of John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Assin Central MP claims he has all the documents on Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko (aka Kwame Awuah-Darko) proving the latter was involved in corrupt practices during his tenure as Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).

Kennedy Agyapong who said he gets all the ‘inside’ information of his political opponents regularly told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday that people in the NDC have called to tell him that Awuah-Darko will be named as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama.

“That will be very interesting because he is so corrupt; I’ll hit him hard. I’ve gone for all the dossier [documents] from BOST, I’ll start to hit him hard. I want them to name him…” Agyapong said.

Kennedy Agyapong noted that naming Awuah-Darko as the vice-presidential candidate of the NDC makes it easy for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the December polls.

He further stated that even though he is not really interested in who becomes the NDC's vice presidential candidate, if the NDC decides to go for Kwesi Botchwey instead of Awuah-Darko, he will hit him also with his dealings at Ghana Gas.

“I’ll hit him [Kwesi Botchway] with Ghana Gas. All those helicopters that they bought and diverted it to the Military or whatever, I’ll come with it,” vintage Kennedy Agyapong alleged.

The MP believes NDC has no credible individual within their rank and file to be a vice-presidential candidate to John Dramani Mahama.

Awuah-Darko is said to have snatched the much-awaited NDC running mate slot, after some lobbyists made a strong case for his consideration.

He is said to have knocked off competition from both senior members of the party and other young NDC leading members.

Seniors such as Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman had their names in high consideration for the vacant position until the former President was made to settle on Awuah-Darko, an NDC oil sector dealer.

Former President John Dramani Mahama was earlier thought to have settled on the Ashanti Region as the home region of his future vice-presidential candidate. This was after a series of fact-finding research projects that looked into the best chance the party could have if the candidate selected his running mate from that region.

But Mr Awuah-Darko who made history during the Mahama Administration as the only Ghanaian to ever occupy Managing Director positions concurrently of two oil sector companies, TOR and BOST, is said to have been told to prepare for an announcement of his nomination.

Ghanaweb