3 hours ago

The chief of Awutu Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, Nai Kwaku Osardu III, has called for unity among residents.

This follows the shooting of one person on Monday, ahead of his outdooring ceremony.

Adom News reported that, around 10:45 p.m. Monday, one person was shot dead after a group of individuals believed to be land guards attacked residents at the Bawjiase Palace.

They were preparing for the outdooring of the new chief when the incident happened.

Currently, an additional 50 Police officers from the National FPU have joined over 100 officers from the Central East Regional Police Command in Bawjiase township to prevent retaliation.

After the outdooring ceremony, the new chief of Awutu Bawjiase called on those on the other side to come together to promote peace and develop the township.