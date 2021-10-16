6 hours ago

There was a heavy police presence at the confirmation ceremony of Joseph Aidoo, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s District Chief Executive nominee for the Awutu Senya West assembly.

The confirmation process was held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, without the presence of the media as journalists deployed to cover the event were denied access to the venue.

Mr. Aidoo had earlier lost in his first confirmation attempt, where he polled 15 YES votes against 19 NO votes.

understands that during the second confirmation attempt, names of some government appointees and some assembly members were taken off the list of those allowed to cast their votes.

Mr. Aidoo subsequently polled 32 YES votes against 3 NO votes.

Some angry party supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party whose names were taken off the register have threatened to make the party unpopular in the area.

“We don’t understand what is happening here today. Whatever it is they are doing, they have failed. If they dare us, the constituency will be in chaos,” an angry party supporter told Citi News.

“What happened here is undemocratic, and it is sad that names of government appointees were taken off the register, including some assembly members,” another party person complained.

“We are here because of the love of the party, but what they are doing is rather destroying the party. Look at the number of police personnel they brought to the centre. We will live to regret this,” another party member noted.

