4 hours ago

Ghana’s comic rap sensation, AY Poyoo has revealed in a trailer of a full interview he had on the Delay Show, that, his ugly face denied him an opportunity to become a doctor even though his mother wanted him to become a doctor.

The young rapper whose talent in comedy has never been questioned, nearly made the hostess, Deloris Frimpong Manso burst into laughter after revealing why he jettison a chance to become a doctor.

Giving reasons to back his claim, he intimated that if he had become a doctor and a patient in coma is brought to the hospital, the fellow would have gone back to coma after seeing his face upon recovery. In order to prevent this, he opted to do music full time.

Watch the short video below.