Hagar Amidu, first daughter of the Special Prosecutor (SP), Martin ABK Amidu, has denied sympathizing with Mahama Ayariga, the Bawku Central MP, on the legal issue between the MP and her father.

According to her, she has never had a conversation or interaction with the MP concerning her father’s prosecution of him nor sat in his car from Accra to Bolgatanga.

She added that even though Ayariga did not mention her name in an interview granted Joy News, she is the only daughter of the SP who is in Ghana and resides in Bolgatanga.

Mahama Ayariga told Joy News in an interview on May 12, 2020, that, despite the legal battle between him and the Special Prosecutor, the children especially his daughter sympathizes with him and he still has a good relationship with the children of Mr Amidu.

He explained that he has regular contact with the daughter of Martin Amidu and anytime they speak she has been consistent in telling her that he, Ayariga, should fight the issue in court and pray that everything ends well between the families.

Ayariga said, “A few months ago when former President John Mahama went to Upper East, I picked (sic) Martin’s daughter in my car and we drove together…the daughter with whom I’m in regular contact with talked to me and said; 'Well, you know how our father is, you just fight it, we just pray that it all ends well for all of us'....“I assured her that this won’t change the relationship between you and me.”

But Hagar Amidu, who sought to set the records straight told Joy News that she used to have a good relationship with the MP until her father decided to prosecute the MP over abuse of his office for personal gain.

“I’m not part of it, it’s none of my business. I’m not the Special Prosecutor. He should deal with the Special Prosecutor. I don’t know whatever is happening so I don’t know why he should come out and talk about me. I want him to leave me alone,” she stressed.

Hagar Amidu explained that when they meet, they greet each other adding that she is not having any grudge with the MP; that whatever is happening is between the legislator and her father who is the Special Prosecutor.

The Special Prosecutor on March 22, 2019, filed a suit against Mahama Ayariga stating that the Bawku Central legislator had abused his office for personal gain.

Ayariga was accused of tax evasion in the clearance of vehicles and illegal transfer of foreign exchange from Ghana to Dubai, UAE, without having the required licence for such a transaction.

Source: Ghanaweb