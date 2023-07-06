3 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Ababio Quaye, has resigned from his post due to ill health.

In a letter dated July 2, 2023, addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the MCE explained that the nature of his illness has prevented him from discharging his responsibilities as such, needing a required extended medical treatment and a period of rest and recuperation.

According to Alhaji Quaye, it would be in the best interest of the municipality that someone would serve in his stead, adding that, it has been his honour to serve the government and contribute to the progress of the Ayawaso Central Constituency.

Source: citifmonline