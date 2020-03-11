1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan on Thursday, March 5, 2020, donated an amount of GH¢47,000 to cater for the medical expenses of Ishawu Yaro, the victim who was severely injured during the Ayawaso-West bye elections.

The donation was done at the 37 Military hospital.

It would be recalled that the family of Ishawu Yaro some time ago denied the fact that Hon. Lydia Alhassan has catered for the expenses of thier son and gave the credence to the NDC.

During the donation, Hon Lydia recapped the issue of the family's denial. She used the platform to thank the media and everyone who contributed to the wellbeing of Ishawu Yaro.

“A little over a year ago, I was here to contribute GHS5,000 for his upkeep and I continued to visit him. I was concerned about him and as a concerned mother, I took it upon myself to raise funds to settle his bills. A cheque of GHS47,000 has been presented to the commander [at the 37 Military Hospital] to clear his medical bills,” she added,

She further advised the youth to stay calm and not to be used in a way that will be detrimental to their lives during elections period.

“For the youth out there. Please don’t allow yourself to be used in this manner. Do politics. Do it reasonably. Do it decently and sensibly,” she stressed.

The Commander at the 37 Military Hospital, Brig-Gen. M. A. Obodai, expressed his warm regards to the Hon. for her generosity.

Speaking to the Media, Ishawu Yaro thanked Hon. Lydia Alhassan for her kind gestures and words of encouragement as he prayed to get better in no time.

Source: peacefmonline