Actor-cum-politician John Dumelo says Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, will lose the December 2020 parliamentary election even if she constructs roads with gold.

With the constituency parliamentary seat now a two-horse race between Lydia, who is the incumbent, and Dumelo, the actor says the MP does not stand a chance of annexing the seat.

“Before I won the primaries, was she working like this? No, as soon as I won my primaries and started working, she is now working extra hard because she has seen that the seat is not for her and I want you to go and tell her that the seat is not for her,” Dumelo, who is running on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), declared on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee.

“She has lost it already. If she can decide to do the roads again or even put gold on the roads, she will lose; that’s the truth,” he added.

Movie Producer Socrate Sarfo, a strong sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who was also on the show, took a jab at Dumelo, stating that the actor is only busy directing traffic while Lydia Alhassan was good for the job.

“Did we vote for him to come and direct traffic? We don’t need a traffic warden please; we need somebody who will go and make the laws for us and somebody who will also lobby for projects for their constituency and Lydia is already doing that; check the records, they are there from road to this Covid-19,” Socrate said.

Mr Dumelo, who has been called names like slay king, traffic warden among others, admitted to knowing that politics is a dirty game and was ready for any challenge.