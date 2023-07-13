12 minutes ago

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, has picked nomination forms to contest the seat again.

The Ayensuano parliamentary seat was snatched from the ruling NPP by NDC's Teddy Safori Addi.

The current NDC MP defeated then-incumbent, Samuel Ayeh Paye in the 2020 parliamentary elections with 19,211 representing 47.3% as Ayeh-Paye scored 18,97 representing 46.7 out of the total registered Votes cast of 54,191.

On Wednesday, some of the delegates in the constituency stormed the constituency office at Kraboa Coaltar to pick the nomination forms on his behalf of Mr. Aye Paye to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

According to the grassroots and the delegates, the current MP has exhibited a high level of incompetence and the constituents want him (Ayeh Paye) back.

They lamented that they regret ever voting for Teddy.

Ayeh-Paye in his previous encounter after losing the seat, said his track record is there for all to see and that without his influence and work, Ayensuano would not have had a District status.

According to him, he was not scared of any contest, and for him, he would defeat anyone in any contest since the people have seen his worth and the value he brought to them when he was MP.

He has also urged the MP to learn the skills of lobbying to bring development to the people so their poor road network is repaired.

About Aye Paye

Samuel Ayeh-Paye hails from Aburi, amd served as a Member of the 5th, 6th, and 7th parliament of the 4th Republic from 2009 to 2021.

He has HND from Accra Polytechnic (now Accra Technical University). He also has MVM training from Accra Technical Training Center (ATTC), and a certificate from the Indian Institute of Management Studies.

From 1999 to 2000, He was a transport manager in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly working in Waste Management Department.

He became a workshop manager from 2003 to 2005 at Metro Mass Transit in Ghana. From there he became an assistant technical manager from 2005 to 2008 at DVLA in Ghana.

He has been a former DVLA officer, and he has spoken in Parliament on the need for better road safety measures.

In March 2017, he called for an elected Upper Chamber to replace the Council of State. He is married with four children.