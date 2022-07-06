2 hours ago

There has been an outpouring of love from some former and current players of the Black Stars following the completion of the nationality switch of Inaki Williams.

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams announced on Tuesday 5th July,2022 that his nationality switch to Ghana has been completed and is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, youngster Felix Afena-Gyan and former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien have all welcomed the Basque based striker to the Black Stars.

The striker was born in the Basque region of Spain to Ghanaian mother and a Liberian father who sought asylum in Spain some years back.

Ghana had made attempts to convince the striker to commit his future to them but it failed as he said at the time that he prefers to play for the land of his birth Spain.

He made his debut for Spain in 2016 in a friendly match against Bosnia Herzegovina which still made him eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

But since then he had been overlooked by subsequent Spain managers but with time running out for the Bilbao striker he has now taken solace in playing for Ghana especially at the World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki is one of two footballing brothers born to Ghanaian immigrants, the other being 19-year-old Nico Williams, who also plays for Athletic and made his professional debut this year.

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.

