The Ayew brothers are the latest to join the ongoing "stay at home Challenge" as part of campaign to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Rahim, André, and Jordan released their video for the campaign, one scintillating artistic move to be done by a trio ever since the campaign started.

With football suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trio join thousands of footballers who have adopted the keepie uppie campaign with the toilet role.

The Ayew siblings have gone a step further, delivering one of the best challenge clips as they calmly kept the toilet roll in the air with deft flicks whiles playing Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Dem Confuse’ at the background.

André finished with a flourish with a beautiful overhead kick.

The skipper of the Black Stars posted the video on his twitter page, saying "May Allah Keep us safe".

André was in devastating form for Swansea City in the English Championship before the league was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 30-year-old netted 12 goals and tallied 5 assists in 35 games for the Jack Army.

Jordan became a cult figure at Selhurst Park following his consistent goalscoring form for Crystal Palace.

He made 28 appearances for the Eagles, contributing 8 goals and providing 1 assist.

Rahim meanwhile played 4 times for Europa FC in the Gibraltar Premier League before the coronavirus scare.