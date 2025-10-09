2 hours ago

Lawyer for the former Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo, Mr. Ayikoi Otoo, has refuted claims that he submitted a falsified document as evidence during the committee hearings investigating petitions for her removal from office.

His response follows allegations by former Auditor-General and member of the five-member committee, Daniel Yao Domelevo, who accused him of tendering fake evidence during the proceedings.

Speaking on The KSM Show, Mr. Domelevo claimed that one of the documents presented by the lawyer — a letter purportedly signed by the Judicial Secretary — was not authentic.

“I want to put it on record that he provided us with fake evidence,” Mr. Domelevo alleged.

“When the Chief Justice was appointed, it was on television. Everybody saw the President presenting her with a warrant of office. It is this warrant that another President has now revoked. So, I don’t see how they can say what we presented was fake,” he said.

“After she assumed office, the Judicial Secretary wrote to indicate her privileges — including the entitlement to travel twice a year. We were simply proving that her travels were within her conditions of service, not unapproved,” he explained.

However, in an interview with Joy News, Mr. Otoo dismissed the claims as baseless and politically driven. He explained that the appointment of the Chief Justice was a public process, officially televised and confirmed by the President through the presentation of a warrant of office.Mr. Otoo also defended the former Chief Justice against what he described as an unfair removal, clarifying that the Judicial Secretary had only written to her office regarding her official entitlements, including approved annual travels.On Monday, September 1, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama, acting under Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed Justice Torkonoo from office following the submission of a committee report established under Article 146(6).

A statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that the committee found the grounds of stated misbehaviour sufficient to warrant her removal.