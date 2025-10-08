2 hours ago

The Ayivor family has been accused of orchestrating an elaborate scheme to establish a breakaway paramountcy in Denu, according to explosive allegations made by descendants of Torgbui Baku I at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Dogbe, Adzra, Dzila, Dogbatsey, and allied families claim to possess audio recordings revealing plans by members of the Ayivor family to carve out Denu and coastal chiefs into a separate traditional authority, independent of the established Somè Traditional Council. Speaking at the Torgbui Baku Palace, Secretary Felix Kwaku Kpornyo described the purported agenda as "reckless" and "dangerous to the unity, peace, and harmony of the people of Denu and the Somè State at large".

The allegations come on the heels of what the Baku descendants term "unlawful ceremonies" conducted by the Ayivor family between 19 and 21 September 2025, in direct defiance of the ban on drumming and noise-making during the Somè Tutu Za festival. Despite a directive from the Ketu South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) instructing the Ayivor family to halt their planned celebrations, the ceremonies went ahead, sparking outrage amongst traditional authorities and the Baku families.

The Baku descendants assert that the Denu Divisional Stool has historically belonged to their families since Torgbui Baku I founded Denu, pointing to the 2005 Reconciliation Committee final report as evidence. They dispute the legitimacy of an individual currently referred to as Torgbui Baku IV, claiming he was not properly enstooled by the Makorsor of Somè—the traditional authority with the power to install the Dufia of Denu.

The legal landscape shifted dramatically in May 2024 when the Volta Region House of Chiefs overturned a 1988 ex parte judgement by the Anlo Traditional Council, declaring it "null and void" for violating due process. The matter is currently before the Judicial Committee of the Somè Traditional Council under Suit No. STC/02/2025.

The families have also expressed dissatisfaction with what they describe as biased treatment by local security agencies, stating that their petition to MUSEC was handled differently than the Ayivor family's requests. "We have always cooperated with the security authorities, and we will continue do so unless the unfairness continues," the statement read, calling for equal treatment and urging MUSEC to hold the Ayivor family in contempt for defying the directive.

As the case proceeds before the Somè Traditional Council and tensions continue to simmer in the region, the chieftaincy dispute appears far from resolution. The alleged separatist agenda, if proven, could have far-reaching implications for traditional governance structures in the Volta Region. Neither the Ayivor family nor MUSEC had issued public responses at the time of reporting, and the audio recordings referenced in the allegations have not been independently verified.

Below is the press release

8-10-2025

PRESS RELEASE

MEET THE PRESS ON THE DENÚ CHIEFTAINCY MATTERS

Venue: Torgbui Baku Palace, Denu

Distinguished Members of the Media, Ladies and Gentlemen,

We welcome you to this important Meet the Press session to bring clarity, history, and current state of affairs regarding the Denu Divisional Stool and ongoing chieftaincy disturbances within the Somè Traditional area by the Ayivor family. The most recent disturbances by the Ayivor family is that from the 19th to the 21st of September 2025, the Ayivor family held unlawful ceremonies, which violated this year's Ban on drumming and noice-making in Somè. By holding those ceremonies, the Ayivor family defied Somè Traditional Authorities, and the Ketu South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC).

HISTORICAL BACKGROUND

As has been historically well known, and affirmed in the 2005 Reconciliation Committee final report on the Torgbui Baku of Denu Stool Affairs, the Denu Divisional Stool is the bonafide property of descendants of Torgbui Baku I, the acknowledged founder of Denu. By tradition, history, and inheritance, the stool belongs to the Dogbe, Adzra, Dzila, Dogbatsey, and allied families, who have at all times been the recognized custodians of chieftaincy matters as Dufia of Denu. Denu being a Somè traditional area, the Dufia of Denu must be enstooled by the Makorsor of Somè.

The Ayivor family has never reigned as chiefs of Denu in history and in Somè enstoolment traditions. You must be aware that there is a person currently being called Torgbui Baku IV. Please note that this individual was not enstooled by the Makorsor of Somè, and therefore he is not a lawful Dufia of Denu, and must not be accorded such respect.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media. There is no doubt that in Denu, there is Baku family before there is Ayivor family. By friendship and hospitality, Ayivor became like part of Baku family, and the two families had had deep relationship including intermarriages and other forms of cooperations, and Ayivor family certainly made significant contributions to the Baku stool affairs in Denu and beyond until they separated themselves from supporting the Baku stool affairs. From when the Ayivor family separated themselves from Baku family, around 1975, they have sought to usurp the stool affairs through many means and this year's violation of the ban on drumming and Noice-making, is the latest of their aggression in Denu. The question is, how can they violate our cultural heritage in such a manner while seeking to be custodians of the same customs they abuse?

Members of the media has duty to know these historical and traditional facts in order to inform the general public. We are committed to engaging the media about the history of how the two families used to relate with each other around the Baku stool until the Ayivor family broke away and has since been doing everything possible to willfully rewrite and distort our history and lineage.

To avoid doubts, we encourage the media to review the "Final Report of the Reconciliation Committee on the Torgbui Baku of Denu Stool Affairs," dated 8th March 2005. We also encourage other stakeholders, especially members of the Ketu South Municipal Assembly, the police service, the BNI, and the general public to read that report to be well informed so their decisions and actions can be grounded in historical facts of the matter.

JUDICIAL BACKGROUND

On Monday, 22nd May 2024, the Volta Region House of Chiefs delivered a landmark ruling in which an ex parte judgment of the Anlo Traditional Council (ATC) dated 9th March 1988 was declared null and void. The Judicial Committee held as follows:

"We allow the appeal in its entirety. We accordingly set aside the ex parte judgment of the ATC dated 9th March 1988 as being a clear violation of due process and the rights of the Appellants to be heard; and we further order a retrial of the suit forthwith."

This judgment confirmed that the earlier ruling by the ATC was a violation of natural justice and that the Dogbe and allied families were unjustly excluded from being heard.

Consequently, the matter is currently before the Judicial Committee of the Somè Traditional Council, Agbozume, under Suit No. STC/02/2025, where the Ayivor family has been summoned to answer to the case brought against them by the Torgbui Baku Stool families.

SECURITY AND MUNICIPAL INVOLVEMENT

In line with due process, the Torgbui Baku Stool issued a formal petition to the Chairman of the MUSEC. Copies of this petition were duly served on the relevant security agencies, including:



The Divisional Police Commander, Aflao



The District Police Commander, Denu



The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB/BNI), Aflao

Despite these efforts, we did not receive any formal responses from the agencies. Later, however, we sighted a letter from MUSEC directing the Ayivor family to halt their planned celebration on the grounds that it coincided with the ongoing Somè Tutu Za festival. But the Ayivor family defied MUSEC and held the celebration as noted above.

We wish to put on record that we are not pleased with MUSEC and the security agencies for the way our petition to them to prevail on the Ayivor family was handled. In our opinion, the security agencies treated our petition differently than how they had treated Ayivor family's call on the security agencies when we wanted to hold our ceremonies. We have always cooperated with the security authorities, and we will continue do so unless the unfairness continues. You would agree that there must not be differences in how the security agencies treat different entities in their jurisdictions, and we emphasize the need for the media to inform the public of our plight.

As we move forward, we expect MUSEC and Somè Traditional Council to automatically hold the Ayivor family in contempt so things don't fall apart. For, it will not be long before we hold our ceremonies, and we have no doubt that Ayivor family will ironically ask MUSEC to halt our ceremony. We do not want to see MUSEC acting with a cloud of irony, and we, certainly, do not want to have to pose moral questions on MUSEK when things get to that level, hence our call for MUSEC to do the right thing now.

AUDIO EVIDENCE AND REVEALED AGENDA

We also bring to the attention of the media and the general public that there exist audio recordings of members of the Ayivor family in which they openly discussed their plans to carve Denu and the coastal chiefs into a separate paramountcy. In these recordings, they go further to disparage and run down the President of the Somè Traditional Council, boasting of their agenda to undermine the established authority of the Torgbui Baku Stool and the Somè Traditional Council.

This reckless agenda exposes their intent and confirms that their actions are not only illegal but also dangerous to the unity, peace, and harmony of the people of Denu and the Somè State at large.

OUR POSITION

We, the Dogbe, Adzra, Dzila, Dogbatsey, and allied families of Denu, state emphatically as follows:

The courtesy and recognition we have always extended to the Ayivor family in this matter should equally be reciprocated to us, descendants of Torgbui Baku I because we are now watching closely and will no longer tolerate any attempts to sidestep the authority, legitimacy, and rights of our family as the true custodians of the Denu Divisional Stool.

We reaffirm that the Ayivor family has never been chiefs of Denu and cannot assume that role through unlawful and manipulative means. We stand firm in our commitment to peace.

CONCLUSION

We thank you, the media, for honoring our invitation. Your role in upholding truth, amplifying justice, and informing the public is critical to preserving peace and stability in Denu and beyond.

May the spirit of our forefathers guide us in truth and justice.

…………………………………

Felix Kwaku Kpornyo

SECRETARY

Torgbui Baku Stool, Denu