34 minutes ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian teen sensation Myron Boadu is a wanted man across Europe with his exploits for AZ Alkmaar this season convincing many clubs.

The striker is on the radar of clubs in Holland with Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam keen on the player but they are not the only ones as the player has been linked with Newcastle,Barcelona,Everton and the likes.

Coach of AZ Alkmaar Arne Slot has been speaking about the future of his star player Myron Boadu.

He claims that no club has shown interest in the player currently but adds that things can change within the coming days.

Boadu is primed to leave AZ Alkmaar in the summer for pastures anew with clubs circling for signature.

"There is now nothing sensible to say about the developments in the transfer market. Every day everything can be different at this time. In the world and therefore also in football," he told Voetbal International.

Boadu has been in very good form for his club this season scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists this season in the Dutch Eredivisie before football in Holland was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.