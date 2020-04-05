1 hour ago

With the coronavirus in full swing, finances of most clubs have taken a big hit with clubs proposing and implementing pay cuts for their playing and none playing staff.

That notwithstanding, most clubs are also thinking about the transfer for the next season with Barcelona looking at snapping three promising Dutch prodigies as a cheaper alternative to other marque signings like Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan which will cost a three figure sum.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are looking to sign AZ Alkmaar duo of Myron Boadu,Calvin Stengs and PSV's Donyell Malen which they call the 'Oranje talent' as all three have made at least an appearance for the Dutch national team.

Neymar features prominently on Barcelona's wish-list for the next transfer window but funds to pull off that transfer maybe hard to come by unless they sell some expensive flops like Philipe Coutinho, Moussa Dembele and other fringe players like Ivan Rakitic, Junior Firpo.