Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati Kweku has apologised to Ghanaians following his failure to qualify for the Olympics heat.

The 23-year-old placed fourth in a race that involved two times Olympics Champion Johan Blake.

After the race on Saturday, Azamati Kweku, who was earlier hopeful of a medal tweeted to apologize to the nation.

He had earlier posted 9.97 seconds on March 26, 2021 to break Leo Myles-Mills’ national record of 9.98 seconds [set in 1998] gave lot of Ghanaians the hope that he has come of age and ready to wrestle with the big guys.

But his first ever Olympic 100m race on Saturday saw him finishing fourth in 10.13 seconds, behind Australian sprinter Rohan Browning [1st], Yohan Blake [2nd], and Great Britain’s Chijindu Ujah.

He became apologetic after his performance left many Ghanaians in shock.

“Sorry Nation! I couldn’t turn up,” he wrote via his twitter handle.

“Things will get better next time . Realized my mistakes and i would take it from there. Happy for the support from y’all! I feel loved and mentally i am there . I will keep my head up and focus on the next race,” he added.

Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku will team up with Joseph Paul Amoah, Sean Sarfo Antwi and Joseph Oduro Manu for the men’s 4x100m relays.