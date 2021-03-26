2 hours ago

Benjamin Azamati has obliterated Leo Myles-Mills' 22-year old national 100m record with 9.97s(1.5 m/s) clocking at Texas Relays, Austin USA today.

The Western Texas sprinter is the first man to break 10 secs this season (legal conditions), as he stormed to an early WL and a NR of 9.97 in heat 8 (1.5). The Olympic qualifying mark is 10.05s.

Meanwhile, Leo, who set the national best on 5th June 1999, has confirmed receiving a text confirming the extra ordinary achievement of his young protege.

Azamati is a former student of the University of Ghana Legon and Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC).

Congrats from all of us at Liquid Sports Ghana!!!