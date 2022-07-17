2 hours ago

Incumbent National Nasara Coordinator of the governing NPP, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa has been retained at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Accra in an emphatic endorsement.

Futa polled 328 votes, representing 57.8% of valid votes cast to beat off competition from 5 others to retain his seat on the NPP's National Executive Council.

Issaka Muaza Kinata polled 199 votes, representing 35%, to trail Aziz at 2nd place, while Awal Mohammed placed third with 24 votes, representing 4.2%.

Sulemena Alhassan Atakpo placed 4th with 9 votes, while Haruna Maiga and Abdul Rahman Dialo paltry 5 and 2 votes respectively to place 5th and 6th respectively.

Pre-election permutations signalled a tight race, but the incumbent proved his formidability on the ground and emerged victorious with ease.