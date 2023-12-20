1 hour ago

Aziz Issah, the winger for Still Believe, has announced his readiness to join the Black Stars if given a call-up by the national team's technical handlers.

The young winger has been a surprise standout in the CAF Confederation Cup, contributing to his team's 3-2 victory over Academica do Lobito.

Issah's impressive performances have garnered attention, and he has expressed his aspirations to represent the Black Stars whenever the opportunity arises.

Speaking ahead of an upcoming match, he shared his enthusiasm, stating, "17 years going to AFCON, I will be very happy. If I'm given the opportunity, why not. I can play and I believe in myself.

I just pray one day I will get the opportunity to play for the National team." Issah's readiness and ambition highlight his eagerness to contribute to the national team's success.