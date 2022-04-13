56 minutes ago

The former Greater Accra Circles Council Chairman Emmanuel Boamah has revealed that, bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak does not have the right to complain about poor officiating despite suffering from a controversial penalty goal in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League match day 24 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Boamah believes it was a clean penalty having seen Aziz Nurudeen lay on Brazilian attacker Fabio Gama in the 18-yard box.

Speaking to Ashh FM, he said; "Hearts of Oak don't have the moral right to complain about controversial penalty, seeing Gama they wanted to take selfie with him and ended handcuffing themselves".

"They like taking such style of pictures, their supporters have been complaining but to no avail, they have never played football with an expatriate who is a Brazilian"It's always a penalty if you lean on a player, they shouldn't complain about referees rather players".

"I would have thrown away Hearts of Oak protest away if am a member of the GFA disciplinary Committee".

https://youtu.be/oTl-hqFVoNA

By Akakpo Agodji