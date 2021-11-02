1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has talked tough on breaking into the starting eleven of Coach Samuel Boadu.

The young Midfielder has returned to fitness after missing the major part of the triumphant story of the Phobians due to injury.

He could not play a single game under Coach Boadu, who picked the team after the exit of Serbian Kosta Papic.

But Aziz who was a starter under the Serbian believes it is possible to break into Samuel Boadu’s starting eleven.

"Of Course yes I can [break into the starting line up].I was playing regularly before I got injured," he said.

“So Insha Allah the hardwork and extra trainings that I have been doing wouldn’t stop."

Coach Boadu has since established maintained a consistent squad that involves Midfield trio of Emmanuel Nettey, Fredrick Ansah Botwey and Salifu Ibrahim.

Even with the exit of Benjamin Afutu, Nurudeen has Salim Adam and new signing Ushau Abu and Caleb Amankwah to contend with.

But Nurudeen, who can play in more than five positions, however confident that with hard work and consistency, he will be able to recapture a starting role in the winsome side that plays with a rainbow pride.

He has started “kicking and running” after doctors declared him fit weeks ago.

"I will still put up some more and do whatever the coach desires and listen to his instructions and the pattern of play he wants us to play to impress our current coach.

“So that I would break through into the team once again.”

With his versatility, Nurudeen return to the squad gives Boadu some more options to explore

Returning from injury is a welcoming news to the 23- year old midfielder but staying fit and breaking into the starting line up of a coach remains his main task now.

The 23-year-old picked a muscle injury in Hearts of Oak’s 1-1 draw against Legon Cities FC last season which sidelined him for eight months.