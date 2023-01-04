2 hours ago

The mother of boxing legend Azumah Nelson has died. Ms. Comfort Atwei Quarcoo, died on January 2, 2023, aged 86.

In a statement issued today, Azumah disclosed that Ms. Comfort had been ill for some time and passed on peacefully at her home.

"The bible says in all things we should give thanks to God so we thank the almighty for this one too," Azumah said.

"I spent time with her 3-days ago and could tell she was in pain so I know she is at peace now. After raising her children well and seeing her grandchildren, she has done very well and deserves some rest. This is a celebration of life".

Azumah asked that Ghanaians keep him and his family in their prayers, adding that details of the funeral will be announced soon.

ANelson is a 3-Time World Boxing Champion, 2004 Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Africa’s Greatest Boxer and WBC’s Greatest Superfeatherweight Boxer of All-Time. He was also inducted in the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in August, 2022.