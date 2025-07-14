7 hours ago

Azumah Resources has issued a formal statement clarifying the role of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) in its ongoing commercial dispute with Engineers & Planners (E&P), stating that recent public references to the bank were “unwarranted and inaccurate.”

In a release dated July 13, 2025, the company addressed widespread media commentary surrounding the financing of a contentious mining transaction and expressed regret over what it described as the mischaracterisation of EBID’s involvement.

“We wish to express our regret to the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) over the unwarranted and inaccurate inclusion of the Bank’s name in public discourse surrounding this matter,” the company stated.

The clarification comes amid heightened public interest in the disagreement between Azumah Resources and E&P over the Black Volta Gold Project—one of Ghana’s anticipated large-scale mining ventures.

Azumah explained that in 2023, representatives of both companies visited EBID’s headquarters in Lomé, Togo, as part of a due diligence process. The purpose was to explore the bank’s potential interest in financing the transaction.

“EBID expressed indicative interest, subject to its internal credit appraisal processes and formal Board approval,” the statement clarified.

However, Azumah was quick to stress that no binding financial commitments were made by EBID and cautioned against any claims suggesting otherwise.

“Any extrapolations beyond this context are both inappropriate and unauthorised,” the company emphasised.

The clarification comes as Azumah Resources and Engineers & Planners continue confidential negotiations to resolve what has been described as a “commercial impasse” over the development of the Black Volta Gold Project. These discussions are being held under regulatory oversight and in accordance with Ghana’s legal framework for the extractive sector.

Azumah also appealed to media outlets and commentators to avoid speculative reporting that could compromise the resolution process.

“We remain committed to a professional, transparent, and responsible resolution of this matter and are fully aligned with the broader interests of the Republic of Ghana and all stakeholders involved,” the statement concluded.

Once operational, the Black Volta Gold Project is expected to produce an average of 163,000 ounces of gold annually in its first five years—approximately five tonnes per year. This output would represent around 3% of Ghana’s total gold production, which reached 4.8 million ounces (150 tonnes) in 2024.

