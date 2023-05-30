53 minutes ago

Abdul Baba Rahman, who recently experienced relegation with Reading FC in the English Championship, has not been included in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.

Baba Rahman, known for his tenacious defending, made 18 league appearances for Reading FC in the recently concluded season. With Reading's relegation, he is set to return to his parent club, Chelsea, in June.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton announced the final 24-man squad for the crucial matches, with the inclusion of returning players Alidu Seidu and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt. Ernest Nuamah, who plays for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga, has received his first call-up to the senior national team due to his impressive performances.

In addition to the new faces, Nicholas Opoku from Amiens, Patrick Kpozo based in Moldova, and Majeed Ashimeru from Anderlecht have been recalled to the squad. The experienced players will add depth and quality to the team.

Ghana currently sits atop their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D'Ivoire 2023 qualifying group, with 8 points from two wins and two draws in the first four matches. The match against Madagascar is scheduled to take place at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo, kicking off at 17:00 local time.

The exclusion of Abdul Baba Rahman indicates a strategic decision by the coaching staff, as they have opted for other defensive options for the upcoming qualifiers.

The squad selected by Chris Hughton reflects a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, aiming to secure victory and maintain Ghana's strong position in the qualifying group.