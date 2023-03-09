14 minutes ago

Reading and Black Stars defender Baba Abdul Rahman has been excluded from the latest list of players that have been announced by new Ghana coach Chris Hughton.

The on loan Chelsea defender who was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been excluded from the latest Ghana call-up.

Chris Hughton who was named the new Ghana coach last month named his 25-man squad for Ghana's doubleheader game against Angola later this month.

Baba Rahman has been the subject of criticism from a section of Ghanaian football fans who think he is underserving of his place in the team but only there due to his affinity with GFA boss Kurt Okraku.

But the Chelsea defender played in two of Ghana's matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 28-year-old left-back has played 18 matches for Reading this season in the English championship but has been left out of his team's squad since 14th February 2023 missing Reading's last four matches in the championship.