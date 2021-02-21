2 hours ago

Ghanaian full back Baba Rahman marked his competitive debut for his Greek side PAOK Salonika on Sunday with a goal against Lamia.

The on loan Chelsea player joined his new side during the winter transfer window for the rest of the season and had to bide his time for his chance.

Baba Rahman who was completely left out of the Chelsea first team squad secured a temporary switch to Greece and reminded everyone of his talents as he scored on his first start.

Playing for the first time at the Toumba Stadium the speedy full back netted in the 18th minute with an assist from Christos Tzolis to give PAOK FC the lead.

Further goals from Christos Tzolis, Amr Warda, and Andrija Zivkovic gave PAOK Salonika a thumping 4-0 victory over Lamia.

The Ghanaian full back played the entire 90 minutes and will be hoping its the start of more games.

PAOK are second on the Greek Super League table after 23 games 11 points adrift leaders Olympiacos.