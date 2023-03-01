3 hours ago

The Baba Yara Sports stadium pitch will not be available for domestic competitions until after Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola. The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Football Association and the National Sports Authority reached the decision during a meeting on Wednesday.

The decision is to give managers of the pitch ample time to further improve the quality of pitch for Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

Ghana have two crucial matches in Kumasi – where the Black Stars are set for a showdown against Angola on Thursday, March 23 before the Black Meteors battle Algeria in the 2nd leg of the last round qualifier for the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The only match to be affected by this decision is the betPawa Premier League Matchday 21 fixture between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal.

All relevant stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.