15 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that babies will be issued Ghana Card at birth in July at the various hospitals.

The move, he explained follows the completion of the integration of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Births and Deaths Registry databases.

Speaking in the United Kingdom on Saturday, June 10, during the International Women’s Conference, the Vice President announced, “We have taken off the problem of fake birth certificates, bureaucracy, and corruption at the Birth and Deaths Registry. What we have done is to digitalise the processes at the Birth and Death Registry and linked their system with the Ghana Health Service and the NIA”.

“I have not yet announced in Ghana, I’m happy to announce that the integration of the database of the NIA, GHS, and the Birth and Deaths Registry is complete. So from next month, when a child is born in Ghana, we will issue the Ghana Card number right from birth”.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that babies will be issued Ghana Card numbers at birth, following the completion of the integration of the NIA, GHS and Births & Deaths Registry databases.

He was speaking in the United Kingdom. #CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/hkMME5V5YN — CitiNewsroom (@Citi973) June 10, 2023