46 minutes ago

The Baby Jet promotion has abrogated its contract with Ghanaian Lightweight Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe with immediate effect, urging the "GameBoy" to continue his professional career anywhere of his choice.

It comes 9 months ahead of the stipulated time for the execution of the contract.

It is not yet known what has accounted for the promotion firm to withdraw from the deal, which was signed in 2018.

But a statement signed by the President Asamoah Gyan wished the boxer well in his future endeavors.

"“The agreement which was supposed to run from October 2018 to November 21, has been terminated and we wish to inform you that we have released you to continue your professional boxing career anywhere of your choice," the statement read.

“This takes effect immediately. Whilst thanking you for your working relationship with us during the past times, we also wish you the best of luck in your future endeavours and pray that your next promoter manager will have the kind of care and love we had for you."

The business between Baby Jet Promotion and Tagoe dates back in 2013 when boxer signed a three-year renewable contract with the firm owned by the former Black Stars skipper.

After years of success, the 32-year old former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight Champion, in 2018 signed a new deal with the boxing syndicate which was expected to end in November this year.

Tagoe whose last outing against Mason Menard last August is on a quest of getting a world title shot with US-based promotion Dibella currently managing his affairs.

The last contract signed in 2018 got the firm securing a three-year promotional agreement with US-based Dibela Entertainments for the boxer.

Read the full statement below