2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have reversed their decision to replace head Coach Kim Grant with his assistant over lincense hurdle.

This comes after the 47-years-old secured a provisional License from the FA to allow him work within a 30-day period.

Grant had been asked to "step aside" over his inability to produce his License A, which disqualifies him to sit at the bench of any Premier League Club.

His assistant Edward Odoom, Lincense A holder, was slated to take over the mantle as the Phobians clash with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

Report had gone viral that former coach David Duncan was on the verge of staging a return to the former African Champions.

But that assertion has been dismantled following the decision to allow Grant to continue and he will be in the dugout as the Phobians kickstart their 2019/20 league campaign.

The Phobians director of football was previously holding the UEFA Licence B certificate equivalent to CAF Licence B, which does not qualify him to be a head coach of a premier league side in Ghana.

He is said to have undertaken the UEFA Pro License course which qualifies him to be on the bench of Hearts but the certificate is yet to be issued.

He now finds himself in a "make it or break it" situation as the FA awaits for him to produce his UEFA license A within the stipulated thirty days period.