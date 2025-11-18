2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has rejected comments by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, describing attempts to link recent chaotic scenes in Parliament to his own past leadership style as misleading and unfair.

Speaking on Monday, November 17, 2025, at the launch of a scholarship scheme for Members of Parliament, the Speaker offered a firm clarification amid rising tensions in the House. He urged both MPs and the public to rely on factual records rather than popular assumptions.

Bagbin dismissed Afenyo-Markin’s claim that his current approach in Parliament was inspired by Bagbin’s tenure as Minority Leader.

“What the Minority Leader is doing now is not what I did. He has expressed to you people that he took inspiration from my report. Please go and read my report. I never, on the floor, raised my voice. I never, on the floor, tried to show a certain power, no,” Bagbin said.

He stated that his leadership philosophy was rooted in calm judgment, not confrontation.

“I study the political environment, test the pulse of the people, and then you play along with that. I didn’t do what you are doing,” he said.