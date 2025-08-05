3 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has commended Members of Parliament (MPs) for demonstrating unity and bipartisanship during the second meeting of the first session of the Ninth Parliament.

In a closing speech read on his behalf by the First Deputy Speaker and MP for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, Bagbin praised the collaborative spirit that defined proceedings, highlighting the chamber’s commitment to national development above party interests.

“This meeting has demonstrated what is possible when we work together, transcending partisan interests to serve a better good,” he stated.

Productive Session: Laws Passed and Oversight Strengthened

Bagbin reminded MPs that Parliament is a political institution, not a courtroom, and must remain grounded in dialogue, negotiation, and consensus-building.Running from May to August 2025, the meeting recorded 43 sittings, during which Parliament passed eight out of 13 bills tabled before it.

Key legislative highlights included:



Public Holidays and Commemorative Days (Amendment) Bill



Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill



University for Development Studies Bill

The House also approved the appointments of seven Supreme Court Justices and four deputy ministers, following vetting by the Appointments Committee.

In terms of oversight, MPs filed 497 questions, of which 297 were answered — comprising 242 oral and 55 urgent questions — reflecting sustained scrutiny of the Executive.

Additionally, Parliament ratified international agreements, adopted business statements, and examined reports including 131 timber utilisation contracts and 11 Auditor-General’s reports.

Challenges and Call for Reforms



The sudden death of Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi



Violent incidents during the rerun of the Ablekuma North parliamentary election

While celebrating achievements, the Speaker acknowledged significant challenges, including:Bagbin called for discussions on improved healthcare for MPs and electoral reforms to safeguard Ghana’s democracy.

He emphasized that the recess is not a vacation, urging MPs to reconnect with constituents and continue their fieldwork and oversight duties.

Galamsey Fight, Executive Oversight Stir Debate



1,345 arrests



425 excavators seized



Over 1,000 excavators held at ports

Majority Leader and Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga outlined the government’s intensified crackdown on illegal mining, or galamsey, reporting:He highlighted new regulations requiring importers of excavators to justify their use, with tracking systems being implemented to monitor activities.

Ayariga also pushed back against the Minority’s criticism of the government’s handling of investigations into political figures, defending the independence of state investigative institutions.

“It is a height of hypocrisy for us to enact such fine laws, establish those institutions and when they are exercising their responsibilities…we criticise and undermine them.”

Minority Warns Against Political Targeting

On the other hand, Minority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin accused the government of displaying increasing authoritarian tendencies and failing to uphold democratic and economic justice.

He called for an end to bitterness, revenge, and selective persecution, stating that national healing was essential.

“We are a country of one people. It is time to end the bitterness, the revenge, and the pain.”

He warned that the House would continue to act as a check on the Executive if needed.