1 hour ago

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been appointed to the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Task Force on the peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine.

The appointment, made by the IPU President, recognises Speaker Bagbin’s integrity, neutrality, and strong record in fostering dialogue and building trust among opposing parties. He joins seven other prominent parliamentarians representing the six IPU geopolitical groups.

In a letter confirming the appointment, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong stated, “We are confident that your leadership and experience will enhance the work and impact of the Task Force in its mission to support diplomatic efforts in seeking a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.”

Established in March 2022, the IPU Task Force provides a neutral platform for engagement between Ukrainian and Russian lawmakers. Since its creation, it has held more than 13 meetings, undertaken a joint mission to Kyiv and Moscow, and facilitated regular consultations at IPU Assemblies.

Speaker Bagbin, known for his experience in international mediation, will take part in hearings and discussions with Ukrainian and Russian delegations, as well as high-level meetings with government leaders from both nations. His inclusion is expected to bolster the Task Force’s ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and peace.

The appointment further affirms Ghana’s active role in advancing global diplomacy and supporting international peacebuilding initiatives.