1 year ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is urging the implementation of strategic measures to improve democratic governance and accelerate the development of the country.

He expressed concern over the global decline in democratic governance and warned that Ghana’s situation could worsen if proactive steps are not taken to preserve it.

The Speaker made these remarks at a press soiree held in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region. The event was organized as part of the activities commemorating 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy in Ghana.

Alban Bagbin emphasized the critical role of the media in governance and called on practitioners to serve as partners in the country’s progress.

“There is a decline in democratic governance around the world, but ours has reached a point where we must take action. If we want to develop, we must all take action. So we are here to use you not as tools, but as partners in development.”

“Whatever we do, if it is not the media that gives it meaning, then we have done nothing. You convey it to the people we want to reach, and you explain it better to the people. So, you are the linguists for the people to understand us better. It is not just a mantra that you are the fourth arm of government. It is a reality because without the media, there will be no government.”

The speaker also weighed in on the ongoing debate on the use of artificial intelligence. He described the tool as a double-edged sword that is valuable in the fast-changing technological world, noting that there is a proposal in parliament regarding the need to regulate its use.

He stated that the house will deliberate and seek broader input from experts and the public before it is passed into law.

Source: citifmonline