3 hours ago

A researcher named Dr Amanda Odoi has filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court, seeking sanctions against the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for allowing the House to proceed with the anti-LGBTQ+ bill despite pending legal actions.

In her suit, Dr Odoi argues that the Speaker has shown contempt and disregard for court processes.

The court documents state that Alban Bagbin has continually violated and shown utter disregard for the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the court process.

T“The respondent has continually violated and shown utter disregard for the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the court process.

“That the respondent’s clear, intentional and continuous disregard of the court process necessitates the Respondent being sanctioned for contempt in the public interest and to protect the dignity of the Court,” the Court documents state.

“That by his conduct in directing or causing Parliament to proceed to a Second Reading of the Bill, in full knowledge of the pending suit and related interlocutory injunction application, the Respondent has disregarded and disrespected the authority of this Court.

“That such disregard interferes with the outcome of the pending litigation, brings the administration of justice into disrepute and undermines public confidence in the judicial system.”

Dr Odoi is one of two citizens who have sued the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney General over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

This legal action adds to the ongoing debate and controversy surrounding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, with stakeholders expressing differing opinions on the proposed legislation.

Click here to read the Dr Amanda Odoi’s Application For Commital For Contempt

Source: citifmonline