2 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, officially commissioned the ultra-modern Macoy Sports Stadium in Nadowli.

The stadium, constructed through Speaker Bagbin's personal initiative and supported by Ghana Gas and Wembley Sports Construction, is a testament to his commitment to community development and sports growth.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Bagbin declared, "This magnificent facility is not only a gift to Nadowli but to the entire nation. It symbolizes what can be achieved through collective effort and dedication to a common cause."

The stadium, boasting world-class amenities and a substantial seating capacity, is poised to revolutionize sports development in the region. It will serve as a hub for local athletes, host competitive matches, and accommodate community events.

The commissioning ceremony featured an exhilarating football match between the "Bagbin 11" team and a squad of former Black Stars players, led by the legendary Stephen Appiah. In a thrilling encounter, the "Bagbin 11" team emerged victorious, defeating the former Black Stars players with an impressive score of 7-2. The match drew a large crowd, who witnessed a showcase of skill, sportsmanship, and nostalgia.

Earlier in the day, the Rt. Hon. Speaker cut the sod for the construction of a multi-purpose stadium at the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies in Wa.