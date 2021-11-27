2 hours ago

Former National Chairmanship of the People's National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah has reacted to 2022 budget rejected by the Minority in parliament.

According to him, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is not someone the NPP MPs can intimidate as they tried to convince him yesterday to work with the standing orders in parliament.

Bernard Mornah told NPP MPs that Bagbin gave them the opportunity to approve the budget but they themselves misused the opportunity.

Bernard Mornah stated that he doesn’t understand why majority MPs should run away from their own budget when they know that everything is right in the budget proposed by government. He told them that they can never intimidate Alban Bagbin because he is coming from a strong place where people are not afraid of people who tries to frighten them. He said Alban Bagbin is a courageous man that Ghanaians must praise for saving them.

He explained that majority of Ghanaians were very angry when they saw finance minister, Ken Offori Atta in parliament seeking to make his prayers before the Speaker of parliament. He said majority of Ghanaians were very annoyed and start making a lot of comments which he is not good when the Majority Leader wanted to force the Speaker of Parliament to allow him speak.

Bernard Mornah told the majority MPs that they should sit up and tell the Finance Minister to go and do his homework well else things will be difficult for them as speaker of Parliament is not ready to favour any side in the august house of parliament.