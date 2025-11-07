1 day ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has thrown out a motion from the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, that sought to halt the vetting of acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

The Minority Leader had asked Parliament to halt the process until court cases concerning the dismissal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and the legitimacy of the resulting vacancy were resolved. He argued that proceeding with the vetting could amount to interference in matters before the courts.

But in his ruling on Friday, Bagbin dismissed the request as unfounded, insisting that Parliament’s constitutional duties cannot be suspended because of ongoing litigation.

“There is no constitutional or standing order basis for Parliament to hold the process simply because there are pending cases in court. Should I accept that argument, it will mean that any litigant could hold Parliament hostage, that is, file a case and freeze the work of Parliament and its committees.," Bagbin said.

He cautioned that such a move would set a dangerous precedent, effectively allowing the judiciary to dictate when Parliament could perform its functions.

“The motion is inadmissible, and same has been returned to the sponsor, the Minority Leader, Honourable Alexander Afenyo-Markin, as stated clearly by our standing orders,” he said.