4 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has asked the Supreme Court to provide clarity on its directive to Parliament to expunge the name of the then Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, from its records.

This comes after some Members of Parliament raised concerns about how to implement the order of the Supreme Court since the standing orders of the house do not provide a clear path on such a directive.

Reacting to the matter, the Speaker of Parliament, said all activities the ousted Assin North MP engaged in since January 2021 would hold until steps are taken on the way forward.

“What has just happened is strong evidence that there is a need for clarification. Don’t forget that the order is predicated on a number of declaratory rulings by the court. It was not given just in isolation. There were four earlier declaratory judgements before the order came as the fifth. The other declaratory judgements said the election of the member was unconstitutional. As a result of that, it was null and void and of no effect.

“The order did not say the Speaker should expunge. It did not say any member of parliament or clerk should expunge [the name], it says the institution called Parliament. So that institution must carry out the order. The only way the institution can carry out the order is for the institution to reason together. And that is only done in a sitting where the opportunity is given to members to think through it.

“I don’t want to assume powers that are not clearly spelt out in any law. So I did indicate and mentioned to some members of the Supreme Court that there is a need for clarification,” he added.

Source: citifmonline