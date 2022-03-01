1 week ago

The indisposed Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin has completely politicised his office by snubbung his two deputies in Parliament to appoint a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Attor, a former MP to receive visitors in his absence.

The speaker overlooked his First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu commonly known as Joe Wise who doubles as MP for Bekwai and MP for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, an Independent MP to appoint Kofi Attor, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Speaker to represent in a meeting with an international organization, Medecins San Frontiers (MSF).

Per a memo from the Head of Parliamentary Relations and Protocols to Majority and Minority Leaders, Chairman of Health Committee and Ranking Member, Health Committee, intercepted by DGN Online, MSF was paying a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament who is out of jurisdiction for medical attention.

“On behalf of the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Kofi Attor will host Medecins San Frontiers (MSF), an Independent International Medicinal humanitarian organisation that delivers emergency assistance in more than sixty five countries to people affected armed conflicts, epidemic, natural or man made disasters as well as exclusion from health care.

“The meeting will be held on Thursday, 10th March 2022 at 11:00 am at the Speaker’s lounge, 12th floor of job 600.

“I have therefore been directed by the Clerk of Parliament to respectfully invite you, Hon. Majority Leader, Hon. Minority leader, Chairman and Ranking Members of the Helath Committee to join Kofi Attor in receiving the guests as sheduled,” an invitation extended to top hierarchy of Parliament reads

The speaker since his appointment has set up a parallel organ outside the parliamentry structure to run affairs of the house.

He is currently in Dubai for medical treatment with retinue of staff, all drawing allowances.

Speaker Bagbin office had earlier denied reports that he traveled with his children to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he is seeking protracted medical care.

It was reported that the Speaker was on $1000 per diem, a day while his other members of entourage were pocketing $800, an allegation the speaker had deflated without providing the details of amount of per diem being paid.

According to a statement from his office, the Speaker traveled with the medical doctor in charge of Parliament Medical Centre, his spouse as carer and two other officials of Parliament.

But with this alleged handful of people, the Speaker is said to have travelled with about $120,000.

The statement said there is no advance party, no children, and certainly no other member on his entourage, stating that ” The Rt. Hon. Speaker did not travel to Dubai with his children as is being alleged. Indeed, Mr. Speaker has never included his children in any of his trips.

“Travel expenses for Mr. Speaker’s trip to Dubai is in accordance with what is prescribed for the Speaker of Parliament long before Rt. Hon Bagbin became Speaker, and also for analogous members of government such as the President, Vice President and the Chief Justice.

“The figures quoted in the story as per diem are false. The Speaker has no hand in the computation of his per diem and it is available as part of the official records of the state. It is part of the mischief that the publication is aimed at.”

“For purposes of clarity, Mr. Speaker traveled with the medical doctor in charge of Parliament Medical Centre, his spouse as carer and two other officials of Parliament as the least in practice. There is no advance party, no children, and certainly no other member on his entourage.”