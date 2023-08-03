1 year ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is urging the Ga Traditional Council and the entire Ga community to be inspired by the legacies of the late Paramount Queen of The Ga State, Her Royal Majesty (HRM) Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The late Paramount Queen died on the 26th of December 2022 at age 88 after serving for 59 years.

According to the Speaker, the Queen’s demise should not be a moment of mourning but an inspiration for the Council and the entire Ga community to do more.

The Speaker of Parliament spoke when he commiserated with some chiefs at the Council and signed a book of condolence in honour of the late Paramount Queen.

“We are together to celebrate the life of the queen mother. It is not time to be mourning, it is time to celebrate our industrious queen-mother. That is what lifts up the spirits of people. That was a gift to us by God, and she has a legacy, and it is us who experienced the legacy that has to bring it up for generations yet unborn to know.”

“Because the Ga state is among the few that really has given the space to women to rise up to the top. It is not many ethnic groups in Africa and even in Ghana, but the Gas have that and our history has a lot of such,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline