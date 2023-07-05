1 hour ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has asked Members of Parliament who are against the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill to make their position known to the House.

This comes after the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi who is a member of the Majority Caucus in his debate on the bill announced that all MPs are unanimously in support of the Bill.

Alban Bagbin urged those against the bill to make their intentions known and make suggestions.

“Any member who disagrees with the submission just made by Andy Appiah Kubi that all the 275 are in support of the bill, anybody who is not in support, be on your feet and I will recognise you.”

“Since all members are in support of the bill, I will not gag the House and I will give the House the opportunity to do a proper amendment to the bill.

Source: citifmonline