1 hour ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, E.T. Mensah says the notion that the leading opposition party –the National Democratic Congress– will dictate to the Speaker of the House should be discarded by all.

According to the new Council of State representative for the Greater Accra Region, Alban Bagbin is independent in his thinking and judgment and thus will not do the bidding of anyone or allow himself to the influenced by the NDC, although he is a member.

On January 7, 2021, the former Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo was elected as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Mr. Bagbin, who was the Second Deputy Speaker in the previous Parliament won the elections with 138 votes.

His only contender, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye polled 136 votes.

In an interview on Citi TV’s Face To Face programme, E.T. Mensah stated that: “I do not think it makes meaning that people suggest that since he [Bagbin] is an NDC member, he would do the bidding of John Mahama and the NDC at large. He will never do such a thing. I know [Alban] Bagbin, he is an independent thinker. I do not think the NDC members in parliament pushed him there to do their bidding. Due to his pedigree, they suggested him, and it worked out to perfection”.

“No one should expect the Speaker of Parliament to do their bidding. I have known him as the Majority Whip, Minority Whip. I have worked with him and back then, if we have to make a decision, we will keep arguing as though we are on opposing sides until we arrive at the right conclusion on the matter. Nobody can use Bagbin, no one can ever do that,” E.T. Mensah stressed.