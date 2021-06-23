2 hours ago

The festival, which is in its sixth year, extends to the city centre, where children perform a ritual as part of the Homowo harvest festival.

The President of Final Global Government (FGM), Dr David Bindan says the ban on noisemaking in Accra during the Homowo festival yearly will be brought to an end spiritually in 2022.

He said from 2022, churches will not be affected spiritually by the ban.

"It is that the annual ban on drumming and noise making in the city of Accra which extends to affect activities in the Holy house of God, that is the Church of Jesus Christ, should be considered a thing of the past from today except it is reviewed to exclude effect in the house of God," he said.

He continued, "I am speaking not on behalf of any organisation or group but as the voice of the heavenly Kingdom of Jesus Christ to the nations and for that matter, Ghana and the city."

Dr Bindan indicated that in the spiritual realm, he has placed a stop to the ban on noisemaking for churches.

The ban on noisemaking is usually imposed by the Ga people during the Homowo festival annually.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, 22nd June, Dr. Bindan noted that the ban will no longer exist from 2022.

He said the imposition of the ban has affected churches spiritually.

"I declare this truth: the situation where men on the earth impose a ban on drumming and noise making and extend it to affect activities in the Holy House of God where Jesus Christ by His Spirit and the scriptures is the only person who has the authority to regulate what happens in God's house is a matter of a high level spiritual disorder.

"Infact, it’s a reproach to the Holy house of God in such a city and this is why I, as a Prince of the heavenly Kingdom of the Lord Jesus, have spiritually reversed this disorder and removed that reproach from the House of God and in the city. This has been done in the realm of the spirit and it shall be so in the physical.

"To be clear, the annual ban on drumming and noise making in the city of Accra which extends to affect activities in the House of God is hereby spiritually banned except it is reviewed to exclude effects in the Holy house of God and it shall not happen from 2022.

"Before I round up this short address, I would like to stress that the ultimate purpose for this address is to make known to the stakeholders what the current state of affairs is in the spirit so that they have about a whole year from now to appropriately advise themselves towards 2022."

He observed that the situation where men on earth imposed ban and extend it to the church was a matter of “high disorder."

He noted the need for the ban to be reviewed to exclude churches.

Dr. Bindan seized the opportunity to pray for peace and blessings upon the city of Accra.

Source:peacefmonline.com