3 hours ago

Renowned On-Air Personality (OAP) and Reggae/Kuchoko artiste Blakk Rasta has once again condemned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie for his response to actress, Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON.

Speaking on United Showbiz, Blakk Rasta expressed his disappointment in Sarkodie’s response and went as far as suggesting the revocation of the rapper’s ambassadorial deals and a ban on his music.

According to the ‘Barack Obama singer, he deemed Sarkodie’s response in ‘Try Me as immature and called for greater respect and sensitivity towards others.

“This is a woman who has gone through hell, I expected the corporate Sarkodie to be more intelligent in his response. His words were wrong, ‘You’re for the street’, so he slept with a street girl. that was very immature of him,” he stated.

He further criticized Sarkodie for his choice of words and said it lacked tact but also mentioned his desire for Yvonne Nelson to have filtered some names for the tell-it-all memoir.

“You don’t look down on people like that, I wish Yvonne would have filtered some names but Sarkodie’s response was unintelligent,” he added.

Taking his criticism a step further, Black Rasta suggested that if given the opportunity, he would strip Sarkodie of all his ambassadorial deals and even advocate for a ban on his music.

“If I had my way, I would stripe Sarkodie off all his ambassadorial deals, ban his music for his disrespect for womanhood,” he advocated.

In ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie addressed the controversy surrounding Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, where she mentioned him as the father of an unborn child but claimed he shirked his responsibilities.

Sarkodie stated in his rap, “I never thought I was going on this wave, ’cause I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave. First of all, let me clap for you baby you are brave but you can’t pick and choose what to say pls behave, nobody sent you so Ohemaa if you want to talk, you have to tell the world every n*gga that you f*cked” Sarkodie said in the first lines of his song.

The back-and-forth between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson has sparked public interest and discussions as fans and listeners share their thoughts on Sarkodie’s response and the revelations from both sides.