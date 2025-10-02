3 hours ago

Total credit extended by banks to the private sector and public institutions fell sharply to GH¢4.68 billion in June 2025, down from GH¢11.35 billion in June 2024, according to the Bank of Ghana’s July 2025 Monetary Policy Report.

The contraction was largely driven by a steep drop in credit to the public sector. Credit to the private sector also slowed, declining to GH¢6.69 billion in June 2025 compared with GH¢11.69 billion in the same period last year.

The central bank attributed the decline to banks’ growing preference for investing in government and Bank of Ghana securities, a shift it described as having a “sustainable impact” on lending patterns.

Despite the slowdown, the private sector maintained its dominance in total credit flows, accounting for 95.05% of total outstanding credit in June 2025, compared to 92.40% in June 2024.

Sectoral distribution showed that the services sector absorbed the largest share at 76.53%, followed by commerce and finance (17.65%), electricity, gas and water (6.52%), manufacturing (4.55%), and agriculture, forestry and fisheries (4.12%).

Outstanding credit to the private sector stood at GH¢84.75 billion at the end of June 2025, up from GH¢78.06 billion a year earlier. However, in real terms, private sector credit contracted by 4.48%, slightly deeper than the 4.18% contraction recorded in June 2024.

The report noted that the growth of real private sector credit remained slightly below trend during the review period, reflecting the impact of tighter monetary conditions and the banking sector’s cautious lending stance.