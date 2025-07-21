37 minutes ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has moved to reassure the business community, particularly importers and traders, that there is no shortage of foreign exchange (forex) in the country, following growing concerns raised by the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA).

Traders have recently expressed frustration over difficulties in accessing forex through commercial banks, claiming the delays are hampering their ability to settle international transactions and restock goods.

In response, the Central Bank held a meeting with GUTA leadership to address the matter. According to a statement issued by the association, the Bank of Ghana reaffirmed that there is sufficient forex in the system and urged business owners not to panic.

“The Bank of Ghana has assured the business community that there is enough forex in circulation and there is no need for alarm,” the statement said.

The BoG also indicated that it would engage commercial banks to investigate the reported challenges and determine the underlying causes of the delays in forex access. It pledged to take appropriate measures to resolve any issues identified.

Following the meeting, GUTA President Dr. Joseph Obeng urged calm among members of the trading community and called for patience as the Central Bank works to improve the situation.

“We encourage our members to remain calm. The Central Bank is actively working on resolving the matter. If members continue to experience difficulties accessing forex, we urge them to report the issues to the association for further action,” Dr. Obeng said.

The assurance comes at a time when businesses are grappling with currency volatility and supply chain challenges, making dependable access to forex essential for maintaining stable operations and price control in the market.