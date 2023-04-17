4 hours ago

Some institutions in the Volta Region have settled their indebtedness to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

This comes after the ECG launched an aggressive one-month revenue mobilization campaign to retrieve GH¢5.7 billion from its debtors to support the power sector and Ghana’s economy.

The exercise has seen the ECG Officials visit some state institutions, hotels, tertiary institutions among others who owed the company for electricity consumed and even disconnected some of them.

According to the Acting General Manager for ECG in the Volta Region, Ing. Michael Buabin, the response from customers has been very positive as most of them have settled all arrears. He added that unfortunately some of these companies were disconnected from the national grid before they made payment.

“The Bank of Ghana at Hohoe owed the ECG GH¢61,902.76 but settled its indebtedness when ECG Officials visited them on 28th March 2023”.

The Ho nursing training college also owed the ECG some GH¢157,000 but has settled all their debt.

According to the Acting General Manager, some companies like KFC and Melcom (Aflao Branch) were disconnected before they paid GH¢103,000 and GH¢55,000 respectively. The Ho Airport also paid GH¢100,000 Cedis. “The Ho Airport and KFC paid more than what they owed ECG”

D INVITRO LABS a factory in Sogakope paid GH¢526,047.23 last week. Their debt of GH¢118,483 is their current bill which they received last week, and they have promised to settle it soon.

Ing. Buabin disclosed that Volta Forest and Matador Multimedia, two companies in Hohoe have been disconnected for owing ECG more than GH¢950,000 and GH¢65,000 respectively.

Ing. Buabin disclosed that the following companies have settled all their arrears with ECG: “Sogakope Beach Resort, Brazil Agro, Sogakope Red Bull Academy, Regency Salt”.

Some institutions like the NCA, GCB, Stevens Hotel and Skyplus Hotel never owe ECG as they always pay their current bills n deserve some commendation.

“We would like to commend all these customers for supporting this exercise through the patriotic act of paying for electricity consumed and all other customers and institutions should emulate this patriotic act”.

The Acting General Manager revealed that some Municipal and District Assemblies that were visited or disconnected have settled part of their arrears, and they are on a payment plan.

“Afadzato South assembly gave a cheque of 10,500 out of 11,111. Adaklu District Assembly also paid GH¢12,500 out of GH¢14,000. Agortime Ziope District Assembly paid GH¢11,000 out of GH¢13,000 debt. South Dayi District Assembly has paid GH¢24,000 out of GH¢31,500. Ho West District has paid GH¢25,000 out of GH¢41,000 while the Akatsi South District Assembly has paid GH¢50,000 out of GH¢70,000”.

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) haS paid GH¢1.2 million out of GH¢1.4 million while the Ho Technical University has paid GH¢200,000 out of GH¢535,000.

The acting General Manager revealed that the company has gathered some GH¢27 million since the exercise began and is poised to achieve its target.

Ing. Buabin appealed to customers to prioritize the payment of electricity bills to enable ECG to serve them better.

Source: citifmonline