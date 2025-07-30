10 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reduced its benchmark policy rate by 300 basis points, bringing it down from 28% to 25%—its most significant rate cut in recent years.

The bold move reflects the Central Bank’s growing confidence in Ghana’s improving macroeconomic conditions, including a steady decline in inflation and a relatively stable exchange rate environment.

The rate cut was announced at the conclusion of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in July 2025. It signals a shift toward a more accommodative monetary policy stance aimed at supporting economic growth amid improving economic indicators.